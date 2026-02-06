TeamLease Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 47% As Margins Improve Despite Headcount Loss

TeamLease Services posted a resilient performance in the third quarter, delivering strong profit and margin growth despite sectoral headwinds. Consolidated net profit surged 46.8% year-on-year to ₹41.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 21.8% to ₹42.4 crore, driving margin expansion to 1.4% from 1.2% last year. Revenue growth remained steady at 3%, reflecting a challenging operating environment. The quarter was impacted by labour code-related costs of ₹5.68 crore and a headcount reduction of nearly 27,000 employees, largely concentrated in the BFSI segment. However, sequential and annual EBITDA growth underscores TeamLease’s focus on cost discipline, productivity and profitability. Management discusses margin sustainability, sectoral trends and the evolving demand outlook in this earnings conversation.