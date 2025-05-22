TeamLease Services Q4 Results: Profit Up 27%, Revenue ₹2,858 Cr | Stock Rallies Post Results

TeamLease Services reported a strong Q4 performance with net profit rising 27.3% YoY to ₹35 crore, supported by steady demand in staffing services. Revenue grew 17.5% to ₹2,857.9 crore, while EBITDA saw a 29.4% jump to ₹47.5 crore. Margins also improved to 1.7% from 1.5% in the year-ago period. The company's performance reflects continued growth momentum across its core segments. Catch Ramani Dathi, CFO of TeamLease Services, as she breaks down the Q4 results and shares insights on future business outlook.