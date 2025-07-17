Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Experts Suggest 'Buy'; Target Price ₹1700–1750 | Tech Mahindra Stock

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Experts Suggest 'Buy'; Target Price ₹1700–1750 | Tech Mahindra Stock

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 performance has prompted a range of views from analysts. CLSA continues to rate the stock ‘Outperform’ with a target of ₹2,020, highlighting strong order bookings and stable EBIT margins despite modest revenue growth. Nomura also maintains a ‘Buy’ call, noting a solid deal pipeline and improved FY26 revenue guidance. Market expert Mitesh Panchal suggests this is a buying opportunity. He anticipates a strong bounce from these levels, with the stock potentially reaching ₹1,700–1,750 over the next year. As Tech Mahindra enters a likely consolidation phase, is now the right time to enter? 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended