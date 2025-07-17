Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Experts Suggest 'Buy'; Target Price ₹1700–1750 | Tech Mahindra Stock

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 performance has prompted a range of views from analysts. CLSA continues to rate the stock ‘Outperform’ with a target of ₹2,020, highlighting strong order bookings and stable EBIT margins despite modest revenue growth. Nomura also maintains a ‘Buy’ call, noting a solid deal pipeline and improved FY26 revenue guidance. Market expert Mitesh Panchal suggests this is a buying opportunity. He anticipates a strong bounce from these levels, with the stock potentially reaching ₹1,700–1,750 over the next year. As Tech Mahindra enters a likely consolidation phase, is now the right time to enter?