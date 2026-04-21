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The Big Vedanta Demerger: What Should Shareholders Do? | Arun Kejriwal

The Big Vedanta Demerger: What Should Shareholders Do? | Arun Kejriwal

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 4:16 PM IST

Markets are surging with the Nifty crossing the 24,500 mark, marking the third straight day of gains. But is this rally sustainable or a trap in disguise? In this episode of What’s Hot, veteran market expert Arun Kejriwal decodes the real picture behind the bullish momentum. From easing volatility and strong sectoral buying to rising crude oil prices and West Asia tensions, multiple factors are shaping market direction. He highlights why BFSI and infrastructure stocks could be safer bets, while warning investors about potential corrections ahead. Should you invest now or wait for dips? Get a clear strategy on navigating volatility, global risks, and stock-specific opportunities in this insightful market discussion.

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