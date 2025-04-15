The Golden Forecast: How Trade Wars And Instability Shape Gold's Shining Future

Gold Slips from Record High | Will Gold Stay the Ultimate Safe Haven? Gold prices have pulled back slightly after hitting a record high of $3,245.42/oz, but the rally may not be over yet. Goldman Sachs has raised its end-2025 forecast to $3,700/oz, citing surging central bank demand and growing recession risks. Meanwhile, palladium has jumped 4%, and investor interest in gold ETFs in China continues to rise—up 29.1 metric tons in just the first eleven days of April. As safe haven demand shifts and global trade tensions rise, the big question is: Is gold still the safest asset to park your money in? Or should you consider silver, or other commodities? Tune in to this special episode of Business Today TV as anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses the future of gold and commodity investing with Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodity Research at SMC Global Securities.

Get expert insights on:

Why gold prices are fluctuating?

The outlook for gold, silver, and palladium

How rising tariffs and economic uncertainty could shape your investment strategy?

Watch now and make smarter choices in uncertain times!