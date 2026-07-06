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The Next Big Winners In The Stock Market | Aparna Shanker's Investment Playbook

The Next Big Winners In The Stock Market | Aparna Shanker's Investment Playbook

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

What should investors be doing in the current market environment? Which sectors offer the best long-term opportunities, and how should one navigate market volatility?

 

In this exclusive conversation with Aparna Shanker, CIO (Equity), The Wealth Company AMC, we discuss the outlook for Indian equities, investment strategy, portfolio allocation, sector preferences, risk management and the key themes that could shape the markets in the months and years ahead.

 

Whether you're a first-time investor or an experienced market participant, this interview offers valuable insights into building wealth through disciplined investing, identifying opportunities across market cycles and making informed investment decisions.

 

Watch the full conversation for expert views on the Indian stock market, long-term investing, mutual funds, market trends and much more. 

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