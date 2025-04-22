Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
The Power Of Equities Over Gold, Abhishek Basumallick Explains Why Equities Will Always Outperform!

The Power Of Equities Over Gold, Abhishek Basumallick Explains Why Equities Will Always Outperform!

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager of Shree Rama Managers, shares his unwavering belief in equities as the most rewarding asset class for long-term wealth creation. Drawing from personal anecdotes and market observations, he explains why equity investments consistently outperform gold, real estate, and other asset classes over a 10–20 year horizon. Highlighting the power of investing in businesses and the structural shifts underway in the global economy, Abhishek makes a compelling case for sticking with equities

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended