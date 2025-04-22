The Power Of Equities Over Gold, Abhishek Basumallick Explains Why Equities Will Always Outperform!

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager of Shree Rama Managers, shares his unwavering belief in equities as the most rewarding asset class for long-term wealth creation. Drawing from personal anecdotes and market observations, he explains why equity investments consistently outperform gold, real estate, and other asset classes over a 10–20 year horizon. Highlighting the power of investing in businesses and the structural shifts underway in the global economy, Abhishek makes a compelling case for sticking with equities