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These 3 Stocks Could Surprise This Earnings Season | Avinash Gorakshakar Reveals His Top Picks

These 3 Stocks Could Surprise This Earnings Season | Avinash Gorakshakar Reveals His Top Picks

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

The earnings season is throwing up fresh investment opportunities across sectors as companies prepare to announce their June quarter results. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, shares his preferred ideas for the current market, explaining why he remains positive on select auto, healthcare, and PSU banking stocks. He believes strong earnings expectations, business expansion, and improving fundamentals could support these companies in the near to medium term. The discussion also covers the broader market sentiment following HCLTech's results and how investors can position themselves as the Q1 earnings season gathers pace.

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