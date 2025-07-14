This Fund Made ₹40.6 Lakh From ₹10k SIP. Should You Invest? #SUPERSTARFUND

In this edition of Superstar Funds, we spotlight the Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, a high-performing investment option for those looking at medium to long-term wealth creation. Launched in December 2007, the fund has delivered strong and consistent returns over the years. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP starting in 2015—totalling ₹12 lakh—would have grown to ₹40.68 lakh today, delivering an impressive 23.1% CAGR. With an AUM of around ₹10,988 crore and a portfolio spread across 77 stocks, the fund maintains diversification while focusing on high-conviction bets. It has invested significantly in sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, with leading holdings including Persistent Systems, CoForge, Max Healthcare, and Solar Industries. The fund has consistently ranked in the top quartile of its category across 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year timeframes, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns and steady outperformance during both market rallies and downturns. For investors building a balanced mutual fund portfolio, this Mid Cap fund presents itself as a compelling option.