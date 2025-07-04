This Fund Turned ₹10,000 SIP Into 16.50 Lakhs!

On this edition of Market Commentary on Business Today Television, we spotlight a high-performing mutual fund that's flying under the radar—ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund (Pure Equity Plan). As we enter the second half of 2025, this FlexiCap category fund has delivered exceptional long-term returns, making it a potential cornerstone for your retirement portfolio. With a 6-year SIP of ₹10,000 per month now valued at ₹16.5 lakh, the fund boasts a staggering CAGR of 27.7%. Its portfolio is built around quality growth stocks like MCX, Bharti Airtel, Indigo, and Muthoot Finance, and reflects strong thematic bets—overweight on materials and real estate, underweight on financials and healthcare. Ranked first in its category over 5 years, and consistently among the top across other timeframes, this fund showcases stellar fund management and portfolio strategy. Tune in as we break down the numbers, asset allocation, and sector weights that make this a compelling long-term investment.