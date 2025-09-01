This Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into 1 Crore In 15 Years!

In this video, we discuss how mid-cap companies in India are shaping the country’s investment landscape and what investors should know when considering this space. Joining us is Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO – Equities at Edelweiss AMC, who shares his perspective on the opportunities and challenges in mid-caps, the role of structural reforms, and how consistent investing through SIPs can create long-term wealth. We also look at the importance of disciplined frameworks in evaluating businesses, along with how India’s growth story is likely to impact sectors such as consumption, financials, technology, and manufacturing. This conversation is intended to provide viewers with insights into how professional investors approach mid-cap equities, and why patience and long-term thinking remain critical when building wealth.