This Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹1.77 Crore In 18 Years!

In this episode of the Market Guru series by Business Today, we speak with Mr. Vinit Sambre, Head of Equities at DSP Mutual Fund, to decode the performance and positioning of two of the fund house’s prominent offerings – the DSP Mid Cap Fund and the super star performer, the DSP Small Cap Fund. Launched in 2007, the Small Cap Fund has delivered an exceptional 17.8% CAGR since inception, with an 18-year SIP of ₹10,000 now worth ₹1.77 crore – reflecting a 20.4% CAGR in the regular plan. Mr. Sambre offers sharp insights into the fund’s approach, stock selection, and sector focus, with key holdings including Lumax Auto, Dodla Dairy, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Techno Electric. We also touch upon the Mid Cap Fund’s consistent, though more moderate, long-term performance. If you’re looking to understand small cap opportunities in India and what drives alpha in this space, don’t miss this deep-dive conversation.