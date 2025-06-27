This Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹33.75 Lakh | Massive 10-Year Return!

As the Nifty and Bank Nifty eye new all-time highs, In today's Market Commentary show a deep dive into the HDFC Focussed Fund. This 5-star fund has delivered 16.3% CAGR since 2004, with top quartile returns over 5, 7, and 10 years. A ₹10,000 SIP started 10 years ago would now be worth ₹33.75 lakh, with a 19.6% CAGR. Focused on large-cap banks and consumer discretionary giants, this fund is well-aligned to benefit from falling interest rates, rising credit demand, and India’s long-term growth story.