Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
This Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹33.75 Lakh | Massive 10-Year Return!

This Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹33.75 Lakh | Massive 10-Year Return!

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 27, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

As the Nifty and Bank Nifty eye new all-time highs, In today's Market Commentary show a deep dive into the HDFC Focussed Fund. This 5-star fund has delivered 16.3% CAGR since 2004, with top quartile returns over 5, 7, and 10 years. A ₹10,000 SIP started 10 years ago would now be worth ₹33.75 lakh, with a 19.6% CAGR. Focused on large-cap banks and consumer discretionary giants, this fund is well-aligned to benefit from falling interest rates, rising credit demand, and India’s long-term growth story.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended