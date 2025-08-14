Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
This Independence Day, Achieve Financial Freedom With Pranjal Kamra | Stocks | SIP | Compounding

This Independence Day, Achieve Financial Freedom With Pranjal Kamra | Stocks | SIP | Compounding

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

This Independence Day, Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology guides you to achieve true financial freedom by planning smartly across all stages of life. Learn how to invest your first salary wisely, build a strong retirement plan, and secure your future with life and term insurance. Explore strategies across asset classes — stocks, mutual funds, real estate, gold, and even Bitcoin — to diversify and grow your wealth. Understand how to prioritize investments, balance risk, and make informed financial decisions. Whether you’re starting your career or planning for retirement, this session will help you build a secure, prosperous, and independent financial future.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended