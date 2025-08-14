This Independence Day, Achieve Financial Freedom With Pranjal Kamra | Stocks | SIP | Compounding

This Independence Day, Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology guides you to achieve true financial freedom by planning smartly across all stages of life. Learn how to invest your first salary wisely, build a strong retirement plan, and secure your future with life and term insurance. Explore strategies across asset classes — stocks, mutual funds, real estate, gold, and even Bitcoin — to diversify and grow your wealth. Understand how to prioritize investments, balance risk, and make informed financial decisions. Whether you’re starting your career or planning for retirement, this session will help you build a secure, prosperous, and independent financial future.