scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
This Midcap Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹48.6L – Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

Feedback

This Midcap Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹48.6L – Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has delivered stellar returns, turning a ₹10K monthly SIP into ₹48.63 lakh in just 11 years — a CAGR of 22.2%. Launched in 2014, this high-conviction fund holds a focused portfolio of 24 stocks, with top picks like Coforge, Paytm, Max Healthcare, and Trent. With 75% equity allocation and strong positions in tech, retail, and industrials, the fund continues to attract attention. NAV stands at ₹105.95 with an AUM of ₹23,700 crore. Is this the ultimate midcap wealth creator for long-term investors? Let’s break down the numbers and strategy!

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement