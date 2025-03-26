This Midcap Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹48.6L – Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has delivered stellar returns, turning a ₹10K monthly SIP into ₹48.63 lakh in just 11 years — a CAGR of 22.2%. Launched in 2014, this high-conviction fund holds a focused portfolio of 24 stocks, with top picks like Coforge, Paytm, Max Healthcare, and Trent. With 75% equity allocation and strong positions in tech, retail, and industrials, the fund continues to attract attention. NAV stands at ₹105.95 with an AUM of ₹23,700 crore. Is this the ultimate midcap wealth creator for long-term investors? Let’s break down the numbers and strategy!