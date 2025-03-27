scorecardresearch
This Mutual Fund Turned ₹10K SIP Into ₹60.41L In 12 Years – Edelweiss Midcap Fund

Edelweiss Midcap Fund has consistently delivered strong returns with a proven track record, ranking in the top half of its category for five straight years. With a launch in 2007, this fund offers a solid 13.5% CAGR since inception. A 10-year SIP of ₹10,000 has grown to ₹37.61 Lakhs, while a 17-year SIP of ₹5,000 has turned into ₹70.70 Lakhs, showing impressive long-term growth. With top holdings like Indian Hotels, Dixon, and Persistent Systems.

