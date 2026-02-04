This Newly Launched AI Tool Has Rattled Global Tech Stocks, Time To Buy - Sell Or Hold?

Anthropic’s AI launch has acted as a tipping point for global technology markets, triggering a sharp reassessment of traditional IT services and outsourcing models. Over the last 18 months, caution around Indian IT stocks had already been building despite occasional positive cues from the US economy. The rapid acceleration of automation, agentic AI and heavy capital investment by global software players has intensified fears that AI may replace, not just assist, large parts of the services value chain. Added to this is rising competition from China in AI platforms, further challenging India’s services-led dominance. While near-term revenues may hold up, the market is now pricing in long-term disruption. Investors are being forced to recalibrate expectations, with stock sell-offs reflecting the urgency for Indian IT companies to pivot towards AI-driven, higher-value business models.