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This Sector Could Lead The Next Rally! Vaibhav Sanghavi Reveals 3 Biggest Market Bets

This Sector Could Lead The Next Rally! Vaibhav Sanghavi Reveals 3 Biggest Market Bets

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 5:08 PM IST

Financials remain one of the strongest sector bets in the current market, according to Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions. He explains why private banks and NBFCs are well placed to benefit from improving liquidity, lower funding costs, and healthy credit growth. He also remains positive on the data centre theme, including companies involved in transformers, electrical equipment, switchgears, cooling systems, diesel gensets, and utilities. In addition, he sees strong long-term opportunities in CDMO companies, supported by favourable global trends and the Biosecure Act. The discussion highlights the sectors he believes could outperform over the medium to long term and the factors driving his positive outlook.

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