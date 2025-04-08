Titan Shares Soar: Is It Time To Buy, Hold, Or Sell The Stock?

Titan stock surged over 5% after a strong business update indicating 24% YoY growth — but is this just the beginning? On Market Today, Arpit Beriwal, Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shares a bullish technical outlook on the stock. Arpit Beriwal notes that Titan has been consolidating between ₹3000 and ₹3600 for nearly 18 months, and with a solid bounce from the ₹3000 support level, the technical setup looks favourable. The recovery post-update hints at momentum building for an upward move. Can Titan break past ₹3400 and march toward ₹3600? Find out the key support and resistance levels, and whether this is the right time to enter the stock.