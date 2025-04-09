Top 5 Stocks To Invest In Now: Daljeet Kohli's 5 High-Conviction Stock Picks You Must Know

What are the top 5 stocks to invest in right now according to a fund manager managing a ₹500 crore concentrated portfolio?

On this episode of Market Guru with Business Today TV, Daljeet Singh Kohli, Head of Equity at Roha Asset Managers LLP, reveals the top five companies in his high-conviction portfolio—stocks that are publicly disclosed and backed by strong fundamentals, high cash flow visibility, and solid alpha-generation potential.

Capacit’e Infraprojects – A "builder for builders," Capacit’e is behind landmark high-rise projects for developers like Raymonds, Godrej, and Oberoi. With the real estate sector on a strong footing and developers becoming more focused on quality and timely delivery post-RERA, Capacit’e has carved out a niche with reliable execution.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (via Century Textiles) – Once a textiles major, Century has now evolved into a pure-play real estate developer with marquee projects in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Gurgaon. The company clocked a staggering ₹7,000 crore in pre-sales in March alone—highlighting the brand strength and execution capacity.

AGI Greenpac – A strong RoCE glass packaging company, AGI was in the race to acquire HNG Glass but lost in court. Instead, it's now going ahead with a ₹700 crore greenfield expansion. The company offers predictable earnings, cash flow strength, and capacity-driven growth potential.

Time Technoplast – This packaging firm is making strides in composite cylinder technology—an innovative alternative to traditional metal LPG cylinders. With GOI’s push for plastic composite cylinders, Time Technoplast is a strong play on future-ready infrastructure, ROE turnaround, and market expansion.

Quess Corp – A unique staffing + IT + facilities management company that’s currently undergoing a three-way demerger. With the government emphasising formal labour, skill development, and manufacturing growth, Quess is a prime candidate for value unlocking and future workforce solutions.

From real estate revival to staffing efficiency and industrial transformation—these five picks reflect key macro themes that could define India’s growth trajectory in FY26.

