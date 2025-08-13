Business Today
Top Healthcare & Pharma Stocks To Bet On Amid Market Volatility & Trump Tariff

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

In the midst of global trade uncertainties, domestic sectors like pharma, healthcare, and hospitals are emerging as strong investment opportunities. Market expert Gaurang Shah shares his top picks within the healthcare pack, highlighting a balanced mix across manufacturing, hospital services, and diagnostics. Cipla stands out on the pharma manufacturing side, with consistent performance and strong fundamentals. Apollo Hospitals remains a long-standing favourite, supported by solid business strategy and potential value unlocking from its pharmacy business spin-off. On the diagnostics front, Dr. Lal Path Labs is seen as a reliable growth story. Together, these three stocks form a well-rounded healthcare portfolio, offering stability and growth potential amid market volatility and international trade tensions.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
