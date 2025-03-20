Top Market Expert Outlines The Technical And Fundamental Drivers Of Market Recovery

Is the current market recovery a temporary bounce or a true bottoming out? On Business Today TV's "Market Today," Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, shares his insights. He reiterates his previous prediction from last Thursday, stating that the market was poised for a recovery, with potential bounces of 30% to 70-80% in some stocks. Deven Choksey attributes the earlier FII short selling to currency devaluation and a strengthening dollar, which he now believes is unlikely to persist due to potential delays or calibrations of tariff implementations. He also highlights the continued strength of domestic savings and discretionary consumption, noting that the fourth quarter appears to be significantly better than the previous two, as indicated by advance tax numbers and corporate feedback. Furthermore, he points to the ongoing short covering and the shift from short sell to buy calls in market algorithms, driving momentum-led buying. Deven Choksey acknowledges that these factors are more technical than fundamental but crucial for market participants. He suggests that targets of 24,200 to 24,800 are achievable unless there's a significant time delay. Overall, he remains optimistic about the sustainability of the recovery rally.