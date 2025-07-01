Top Sector Outperformers To Bet On Ahead Of Q1 Earnings!

As we enter the second half of 2025, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Research, Ventura Securities and Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital highlights top sectors and stocks that they expect to outperform in Q1. Vinit shows caution on IT due to weak global cues and muted earnings visibility. However, he is placing big bet on Pharma’s CDMO space, with Laurus Labs, OnePoint, and Jubilant Ingrevia in focus. Meanwhile, Amazon's foray into home diagnostics is seen as a market-expanding move, with Krishna and Vijaya Diagnostics well-positioned. Gaurav Sharma is bullish on PSU banks (Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda) and select NBFCs (PNB Housing, Aadhar Housing) as key bets for H2 2025. Listen in