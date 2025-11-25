Top Sectors To Watch: Autos, Financials And Power Lead As Broader Markets Stay Choppy And Selective

Arpit Beriwal of Motilal Oswal says rollovers are steady with Nifty and Bank Nifty gaining around 1–1.5% month-on-month. He highlights autos as the strongest sector in the current volatile market. Maruti is forming a solid base near 15,500 and could move towards 16,300–16,500, while Eicher Motors has broken out above 7,050 on the weekly chart and may head to 7,500–7,600 in the December series. In energy, Reliance looks strong for 1,600–1,620. Ashok Leyland shows swing potential with support at 144 and targets near 152–160. Strategy: stay long on autos, NBFCs and capital market stocks, while taking tactical shorts in railways, realty and consumer durables due to selective market breadth.