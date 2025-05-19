Tracking The Railway Stocks Rally | What’s Behind The Momentum?

In this segment, we delve into the recent surge in railway stocks with Kunal V Parar, Vice President – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking. Stocks such as RBNL, Jupiter Wagons, and Titagarh Rail have witnessed substantial upward movement, with some counters rallying up to 30% individually. As the sector gains momentum, the broader market is beginning to take notice of the railway segment's promising trajectory. Kunal Parar shares his expert analysis on whether this fresh momentum is sustainable and highlights the technical breakout seen in IRFC. Trading above its rectangle formation, IRFC now appears poised for an upward move with targets of ₹155 and ₹165, supported by a strict stop loss at ₹134. This discussion explores current market dynamics, key technical indicators, and whether now is the right time to initiate long positions in select railway stocks.