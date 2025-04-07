scorecardresearch
Business Today
Trade War Escalates: Which Sectors Should You Avoid In This Volatile Market?

As the trade war intensifies with China announcing retaliatory tariffs, Indian markets have plunged sharply. But even in this correction, are there sectors still too expensive to touch? In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, shares the sectors and stocks investors should continue to avoid—despite the steep market fall. From gems and Jewellery with stretched valuations to FMCG stocks that have just reached fair value, he explains why certain spaces are not yet investment-worthy. Sharad Avasthi also warns against luxury retail counters like Trent and suggests waiting for a further correction before entering these names.

