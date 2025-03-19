Traders Are Betting Long On High Quality Large Caps. PSUs Rally Sharply

Live: Market Rally – Nifty and Sensex Continue to Gain! | Top Stocks & Market Outlook. The bulls are back in action as Nifty continues its rally for the third consecutive day! Nifty is up at 22,916.80 (+82.50, +0.36%), while Sensex stands at 75,476.84 (+175.59, +0.23%). While sectors like Nifty Realty and PSU Bank are leading the gains, Nifty IT, FMCG, and Pharma are showing some resistance. With a strong bounce back from last week's downturn, the big question remains: Is this the beginning of another bull rally or just a temporary rebound? Join us LIVE in this episode of Top Stocks on Business Today TV, where anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses the top-performing stocks, volume buzzers, and sectors that are driving market momentum. Get insights into the current market outlook, top stock picks, and sector performances in real time. Don’t miss out on the live updates and expert analysis to make informed decisions in this dynamic market.