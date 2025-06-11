Traders Are Ramping Up Small Cap Stocks In A Market That Is Up For The 6th Day In A Row

The Indian stock market is currently experiencing a robust rally, with the Nifty consolidating well above 25,150 and showing a 15% gain over the past three months. Private sector banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are driving gains, while the Nifty IT index is pausing after a strong surge. The rally is broad-based, with 16 out of 19 tracked indices in the green, led by energy and interest rate-sensitive sectors. A recent RBI rate cut has boosted the auto and realty indices, and rural consumption is strengthening. Sectors like BFSI and real estate are expected to perform well, with select mid-cap banks and NBFCs, such as Bandhan Bank and Mannapuram, highlighted as promising opportunities. Overall, market sentiment remains positive. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market commentary with Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS decoding the market rally and sectors to bet on