Trent On Course To Post Worst Performance In A Calendar Year Since 2008?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aseem Thapliyal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Trent, the Tata Group’s retail powerhouse, was one of the most celebrated stocks of 2024 — delivering exceptional returns and even doubling investor wealth in a single calendar year. Over the last five years, it clocked an impressive 785% rise, earning its multibagger tag. However, 2025 has brought a very different narrative. The stock has fallen by 24% year-to-date, raising questions about whether this is merely a temporary correction or a sign of deeper concerns. In this video, we explore what’s behind the recent downturn — from softer Q1 growth figures in its core fashion business to trimmed revenue and EBITDA estimates by leading brokerages. We also get an expert view on whether this fall presents a fresh buying opportunity or if investors should remain cautious for now. Technical levels, support zones, and long-term targets are all covered to give you a comprehensive understanding of Trent’s current positioning. Is this the right time to buy Trent, or is the risk still too high? Watch now for a detailed breakdown and informed market perspective.

