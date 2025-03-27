Trump And Tariff Turmoil: How Will They Impact Indian Auto Stocks And Equity Markets?

In this segment from Business Today TV's Market Today, Gaurav Dua, Head Capital Market Strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, discusses the potential impact of President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements on the Indian equity market. Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on all automobile and auto part imports into the US has reintroduced significant volatility into the market, potentially halting the recent recovery rally. Gaurav Dua notes that the market had seen a substantial 1800-point bounce from oversold positions, but this new development has brought back uncertainty. He highlights that auto stocks and auto component companies with significant US exposure, such as Tata Motors, Samvardhana Motherson, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings, are likely to face considerable pressure. Gaurav Dua emphasizes that "Trump and turmoil" will likely be the new buzzwords, not just in India, but across global markets.