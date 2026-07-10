Trump-Iran War Fears Shake D-Street, But Nifty Rebounds: Is 3-5% Upside Next?

Indian equities are showing strong resilience after a sharp knee-jerk selloff triggered by renewed Trump comments and fears of a possible US-Iran escalation. In this market analysis, we decode why D-Street quickly rebounded, why investors may be discounting geopolitical headlines, and how domestic fundamentals are supporting sentiment. The discussion highlights profit booking in small-cap stocks, improving monsoon data, narrowing rainfall deficits, stronger goods exports, and the broader outlook for Sensex and Nifty. With Nifty back near 24,200, the focus shifts to whether Indian markets can deliver another 3-5% upside over the next two to three months. Watch this breakdown for insights on market volatility, small-cap trends, geopolitical risk, monsoon impact, export recovery, and near-term investment sentiment. This is an analytical update for traders and investors tracking Indian stock market news, Nifty levels, Sensex movement, and D-Street momentum. It also explains why panic selling may create selective buying opportunities ahead now.