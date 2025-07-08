Trump Slaps 35% Tariff On Bangladesh, Sends Indian Textile Stocks Soaring | Detailed Analysis

Donald Trump’s steep 35% tariff hike on Bangladesh exports is shaking up global textile trade — and Indian textile stocks are reacting sharply. With India’s baseline tariff at 10%, a 25% differential could shift global sourcing. Stocks like KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports, Arvind Mills, and Nahar Spinning are seeing strong moves. Experts say KPR Mill is in a strong uptrend, while Vardhman may rise another 5-6%. But not all names are safe — valuation concerns around Gokaldas and uncertainty in trade negotiations remain. Could India be the next textile hub? Or will global trade talks force a reset? Full analysis inside.