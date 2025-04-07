Trump Sparks Global Selloff: Nifty Crashes 1160 Pts, ₹19 Lakh Cr Wiped, Rate Cut Hopes Fading

It’s the biggest stock market meltdown since Covid! Nifty tanked over 1,160 points, Sensex plunged nearly 4,000 points, and investor wealth worth ₹19 lakh crore was wiped out in a single day. From metals to media, every sector bled red as global shockwaves from Trump’s tariff war and China’s 34% retaliation rattled markets. With FIIs selling off aggressively and the Nasdaq officially in bear territory, fears of a global recession are rising. Billionaires like Ambani, Adani, and Jindal saw billions erased from their fortunes. All eyes now on RBI’s rate decision and TCS earnings. Is this just the beginning of a bigger storm?