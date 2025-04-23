Trump Swears-In Crypto-Friendly SEC Chairman, Says Industry Needs Regulatory Certainty

Bitcoin rallied more than 7% on Tuesday, climbing over $93,000 for the first time since early March after US President Donald Trump swore-in a crypto-friendly SEC Chairman. Paul Atkins, who is Trump's pick to run the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pledged that regulations under his leadership would benefit the crypto sector and prevent politics from “stifling” capital formation. “A top priority of my chairmanship will be to work with my fellow Commissioners and Congress to provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a rational, coherent, and principled approach,” Atkins said after being sworn-in. U.S. President Donald Trump said the crypto industry needs regulatory certainty and clear rules.