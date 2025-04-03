Trump Tariffs Impact: Sectors To Invest & Avoid! | Expert Insights By Sudip Bandyopadhyay

The global markets are reacting to the latest trade war developments, and uncertainty looms. In this discussion, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital, shares his expert analysis on whether the trade war is truly "done and dusted" or if more volatility lies ahead. He highlights key investment opportunities in domestic-focused sectors like construction, power, and infrastructure, which are relatively insulated from global trade disruptions. Stocks like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTPC, and Ultratech Cement emerge as strong contenders for long-term investors.



With China and the EU considering countermeasures, global markets could see further shifts. So, what should retail investors do now? Which sectors should they focus on, and which should they avoid? Watch the full discussion to gain valuable insights and make informed investment decisions.