Trump Tariffs & Market Sell-Off: Brijesh Ail’s Insights On IT & Realty

The Indian equity markets witnessed sharp declines, with IT and real estate sectors taking major hits. Brijesh Ail, Head Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, analyzes the impact of global market cues and upcoming Trump tariffs on IT stocks. Despite recent selling pressure, he sees potential opportunities in Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems, noting that Tata Technologies remains strong. On real estate, he highlights DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties as stocks to watch, expecting 800-level support on CNX Realty Index. Avasthi suggests cautious optimism, anticipating a bounce before earnings season.