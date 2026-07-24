Trump Tariffs: Will Pharma & Indian Markets Face A Major Hit? Anshul Saigal Explains

Fresh concerns over US tariffs have raised questions about their impact on Indian pharma exports and overall market sentiment. Speaking to Business Today, Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, said tariffs on generic medicines are unlikely to significantly hurt manufacturers, as higher costs are expected to be passed on to consumers rather than absorbed by companies. He also noted that India currently remains in the lower tariff bracket after recent US clarifications. While tariff-related uncertainty may increase market volatility, Saigal believes such corrections create opportunities for long-term investors to accumulate quality stocks at attractive valuations.