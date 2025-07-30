Trump’s 25% Tariffs Could Hurt India’s Export Edge

In this exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Economic Advisory Leader at PwC, discusses India’s tariff landscape and macroeconomic outlook. He notes that tariff uncertainty is reducing, but steep duties of 20–25% could still challenge India’s export competitiveness. While the pharma sector remains tightly coupled, other industries have room to diversify trade with the US. He speaks on the RBI’s neutral stance, subdued private investment, food inflation trends, and the rising cost of oil imports due to the Russia situation. Banerjee also underlines the need for continued government CAPEX to address high logistics costs and fuel long-term growth.