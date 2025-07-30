Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Trump’s 25% Tariffs Could Hurt India’s Export Edge

Trump’s 25% Tariffs Could Hurt India’s Export Edge

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

 

In this exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Economic Advisory Leader at PwC, discusses India’s tariff landscape and macroeconomic outlook. He notes that tariff uncertainty is reducing, but steep duties of 20–25% could still challenge India’s export competitiveness. While the pharma sector remains tightly coupled, other industries have room to diversify trade with the US. He speaks on the RBI’s neutral stance, subdued private investment, food inflation trends, and the rising cost of oil imports due to the Russia situation. Banerjee also underlines the need for continued government CAPEX to address high logistics costs and fuel long-term growth.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended