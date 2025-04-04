Trump’s Tariff Shock: Are Indian Textile Stocks Better Placed Than Asian Peers?

Trump’s new tariff plan is shaking up global trade and Indian textiles might just come out on top. In this segment from Business Today TV's Market Today Show, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, breaks down why Indian players like Indocount, KPR Mills, and Vardhman may be better positioned than their Asian peers like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, who face steeper tariffs on textile exports to the US. Mayuresh Joshi also highlights how fully integrated Indian players, those with end-to-end value chains, could benefit through cost efficiencies and operating leverage, especially if US duties remain in place. Could this be India’s moment to shine in the global textile trade war? And which stocks could be the biggest gainers? Top Mentions: Indocount, KPR, Vardhman, Kitex Garments, VIP Clothing Key Insight: India better placed amid US tariff moves Don't miss this deep dive into the evolving textile trade landscape.