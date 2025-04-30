Business Today
Trump’s Tariff Tantrums Backfire: Popularity Drops, Trade Talks Ease

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services, shares his perspective on the evolving global trade scenario—particularly the softening of tariff-related tensions under the Trump administration. Shah highlights how the initial aggressive tariff stance caused disruptions across global markets and dented investor confidence. However, recent statements suggest a shift in tone, possibly due to internal realisations within the administration, especially as President Trump's approval rating dips to 59% within just 100 days in office.. As both governments work towards revising tariff structures and progressing on bilateral trade agreements (BTAs and BFDAs), Shah anticipates meaningful developments by mid to end-May.

