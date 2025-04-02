Trump's Tariffs And Market Volatility: Gaurang Shah On FY26 Market Outlook

In this episode of Market Today, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP at Geojit Financial Services, discusses the persistent uncertainty surrounding tariff talks and their impact on the Indian stock market. He highlights the unpredictability of President Trump's actions, noting his frequent use of executive orders, making it difficult to anticipate market movements. Gaurang Shah also points out that US consumers will bear the brunt of increased tariffs through higher prices, potentially leading to inflation and affecting the US economy. Gaurang Shah suggests that market clarity may only emerge by the end of June, with stability expected from July onwards. Until then, traders should expect continued market choppiness. He advises traders to maximize profits and use stop losses, as the market remains unpredictable. He identifies key trading ranges for the Nifty, with 23,800-24,000 as a top-heavy zone and 23,000-23,200 as a crucial support level. If the market holds above 23,000-23,200, a potential rise to 23,500-23,600 is possible. Tune in for expert insights on navigating market volatility and strategic trading advice.