Trump’s Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Indian Pharma Stays Strong – Here’s Why

As Donald Trump announces sweeping tariffs on multiple countries, including India (27%), global markets react with uncertainty. The US deferred levying duties on pharma imports from India and that raises a big question: will this sector outperform in FY 26? In this special segment on Market Today, market expert Arun Kejriwal explains why pharma remains the ultimate defensive sector and how it continues to be the go-to option for investors in volatile times. But the real opportunity may lie elsewhere—textiles. With Bangladesh and Vietnam taking the lead in exports over the years, could Trump’s tariffs give India a chance to reclaim its spot in the global textile trade? Arun Kejriwal highlights how India’s Make in India programme, started years ago, may finally bear fruit as global markets restructure supply chains in response to Trump’s global trade war. With new winners and losers emerging, how should investors position themselves? Watch now to understand how India can turn this trade war into a golden opportunity!