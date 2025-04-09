scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Liquidity Crunch: Ajay Bagga On Why Indian Markets Are Feeling The Heat

Feedback

Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Liquidity Crunch: Ajay Bagga On Why Indian Markets Are Feeling The Heat

 

As Donald Trump's aggressive tariff stance triggers a global selloff, are Indian markets being unfairly punished despite India’s relatively stronger macro position? In this insightful segment, market veteran Ajay Bagga explains how global investors, especially hedge funds, are caught in a broad-based liquidity crunch—leading to indiscriminate selling across asset classes. From gold and silver to Indian equities, Bagga reveals how margin calls and refinancing pressures are driving panic exits. Ajay Bagga decodes why the market reaction has less to do with India’s fundamentals and more with a scramble for cash in global markets.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement