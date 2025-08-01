Business Today
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: SEBI To Enforce '@valid' UPI For Safer Market Transactions From Oct 1

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 1, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

 

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an ICAI event, highlighted a key investor protection measure being operationalised by SEBI. From October 1, 2025, financial transactions with SEBI-registered intermediaries via UPI must be routed through a verified domain—“@valid”—developed in coordination with NPCI. While the initiative has been under development, it is now being formally rolled out to raise awareness and enhance transaction security in the securities market. The “@valid” UPI handle will help investors verify the authenticity of intermediaries and reduce the risk of fraud, ensuring secure, regulated payment channels across all UPI-linked investment platforms.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
