Types Of Equity Mutual Funds You Can Invest | Mutual Fund Guide | Personal Finance | Money Today

Confused about equity mutual funds and the different categories available? In latest episode of Money Today, Nasser Salim, MD, Flexi Capital decodes everything investors need to know—from large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds to hybrid, ELSS, multi-cap, flexi-cap and thematic funds. Learn how each category works, who should invest, and how risk, return and volatility differ across fund types. The discussion also explains why diversification matters, common mistakes investors should avoid, and the key factors to evaluate beyond past returns. Whether you're a first-time investor or looking to build a stronger long-term portfolio, this conversation offers practical insights on choosing the right mutual fund based on your financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite while highlighting the importance of disciplined SIP investing and staying invested through market cycles.