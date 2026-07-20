Types Of Mutual Fund, Things To Check Before Buying MF

Mutual funds continue to gain traction among investors as a disciplined and accessible avenue for long-term wealth creation. However, selecting the right fund requires a clear understanding of financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon. In this episode, Ankit Tikmany Chief Investment Officer - (PMS), Jainam breaks down the fundamentals of mutual fund investing, explains the differences between equity, debt, hybrid, index and thematic funds, and highlights the factors investors should evaluate before choosing a scheme. The discussion also addresses common misconceptions, the role of diversification, and the importance of aligning investments with individual financial objectives. The conversation offers practical insights to help both new and existing investors make informed decisions in an evolving market environment.