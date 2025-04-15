Uncertainty Makes Gold a Safe Haven Again, Says Market Guru Sunil Shah

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Sunil Shah, Fund Manager at SRE PMS, shares his bullish view on gold and explains why this shiny asset class continues to outperform—even beating professional fund managers over the last few years. With global uncertainty rising and central banks around the world—including India’s—doubling their gold purchases, Sunil Shah believes the support under gold prices is only getting stronger. He highlights how nearly 1000 metric tons of the annual gold production is now being absorbed by central banks, leaving little room for price corrections.



Why is gold outperforming traditional assets?

What role are central banks playing in the gold rally?

Will the humble Indian housewife continue to outshine top fund managers?

Tune in to understand what’s driving gold’s remarkable performance—and whether it's the right time to add it to your portfolio.