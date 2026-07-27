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Upcoming IPO Boom: Why Investors Should Not Apply For Every New IPO Blindly

Upcoming IPO Boom: Why Investors Should Not Apply For Every New IPO Blindly

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 2:47 PM IST

India's IPO market continues to see a strong pipeline of new listings, but investors should remain selective rather than applying to every public issue. Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, says identifying quality companies is not the biggest challenge. The real concern is post-listing liquidity and the lack of sustained institutional coverage for many smaller companies. He believes genuine businesses can get overshadowed by excessive trading activity, making stock prices highly volatile.

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