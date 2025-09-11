Urban Company CEO On FY25 Profits, Margins & Growth Roadmap | Urban Company IPO

Urban Company has turned around from heavy losses in FY23 and FY24 to posting a profit of ₹239 crore in FY25. Aabha Bakaya in exclusive conversation with Abhiraj Singh Bhal Founder & CEO breaks down what’s driving this profitability, how sustainable the trend is, and what lies ahead. He explains how revenues have scaled up, why the company is at a breakeven stage, and how investments in technology, training, and customer acquisition are setting the stage for stronger margins. Abhiraj also shares the roadmap to achieving stable double-digit margins, the performance of core services in India, and the outlook for newer verticals like International, Native, and Instahealth. With a clear commitment to long-term profitability, PAT and cash flows, the Urban Company story is now at an inflection point.