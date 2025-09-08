Urban Company IPO & 2 More Major Listings: Price Bands, Retail Allocation & Broker Ratings

This week, the Indian primary market is buzzing with activity as three major IPOs are set to open on Wednesday, 10th September, and close for bidding on Friday, 12th September. Urban Company is the highlight, launching a ₹1,900 crore IPO with a price band of ₹803 per share and a lot size of 145 equity shares. Retail investors have a 10% allocation, and brokerage houses like SBI Securities and Aryan Capital have recommended subscribing. Sringar House is another significant IPO, entirely a fresh share sale of ₹401 crore, with 35% retail allocation and positive ratings from SBI Securities and Smiths. Lastly, Dave Accelerators, a co-working space company, is launching a ₹143 crore IPO with a price band of ₹56–61 per share, currently rated neutral by SBI Securities. Stay tuned as we track investor interest and updates from these highly anticipated IPOs